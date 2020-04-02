Police search for truck driver responsible for hit-and-run that left child in critical condition

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are asking members of the public to help find the driver who struck a 12-year-old child with their truck in Miami and fled the scene.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to a call about a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in the area of Northwest 14th Avenue and 42nd Street at approximately 5:30 p.m., Tuesday.

Newly released surveillance footage shows the moment a black 2000 Ford F-150 pickup truck struck a 12-year-old boy and fled the scene.

Seconds after the crash neighbors and witnesses could be seen rushing to the scene to help.

The child was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

If you have any information on the driver or vehicle involved in this hit-and-run crash, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

