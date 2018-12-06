Police search for trio behind home invasion, sexual assault in SW Miami-Dade home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after three people attacked a man in his driveway and forced their way into his home.

Police responded to the scene near Southwest 116th Street and 84th Avenue, late Wednesday night.

Detectives said three men ambushed a man in his driveway and then forced their way into his home. It is unclear how long they were in the house, but at some point, there was a sexual assault.

The men also stole a vehicle upon their departure.

News of the attack came as a shock to residents in the neighborhood.

“I see a lot of police cars going in, going out,” said neighbor Eddie Garcia. “I don’t know nothing about it.”

“It’s kind of scary. It’s so close to home,” said neighbor Yvette Sedano.

“Concerned. Not really afraid, just be aware,” said resident Joaquin.

If you have any information on this attack, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

