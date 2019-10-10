Police search for thief who targeted Sally Beauty Supply Store in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a thief who targeted a Sally Beauty Supply Store in Miami several times.

Officials said the first instance occurred on the afternoon of Aug. 18, when the man took electronic clippers from the business in the area of Northeast 36th Street and North Miami Avenue.

The crook struck again on Aug. 22, and both instances were caught on camera.

Surveillance footage shows the crook putting several electronic clippers into plastic bags and walking out of the store without stopping at the register.

We’re investigating two retail theft incidents that occurred on 08/18/19 & 08/22/19 at 3401 N. Miami Ave. The subject stole several electronic clippers. Please contact us at 305-603-6030 w/ additional info, or if you wish to remain anonymous @CrimeStopper305. pic.twitter.com/4Hkz6ysep4 — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) October 10, 2019

City of Miami Police officials said he stole items from the store multiple times before, before cameras were installed.

If you have any information on this beauty supply theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

