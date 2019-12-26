Police search for thief who stole woman’s purse outside Fort Lauderdale home

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Police are seeking the public’s help to look for a thief who was caught on camera stealing a woman’s purse.

The robbery happened near East Oakland Park Boulevard and North Federal Highway on Oct. 27.

Surveillance video shows a man reaching into a woman’s car, snatching her purse and taking off while she was not paying attention.

Investigators said the subject purchased more than $1,300 in items with the victim’s credit cards.

If you have any information on the robbery and recognize the subject, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.