Police search for thief who stole nearly $9,000 worth of hurricane shutters

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A subject was caught on camera stealing hurricane shutters, and police say the thief remains at large.

Cameras caught the subject backing their vehicle onto the victim’s property on the morning of March 21st, at the 1300 block of North 40th Avenue. The thief then picked up the shutters on the ground and loaded them into a vehicle.

Hollywood Police said the subject then returned the following day and stole the remaining shutters, which total about $9,000 worth of product.

Police said the subject fled southbound on North 40th Avenue and was driving what may be a white Chevy S-10 with a dark colored tailgate.

Police described the subject as a male who stands between 5 feet 9 inches and 6 feet tall. The subject also has a slender build.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward

