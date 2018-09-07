MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a thief who broke into a house in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood while the woman who lives there was home alone.

According to City of Miami Police, the subject entered the residence, located near Northeast 63rd Street and First Place, and approached the victim, Friday morning.

Officials said the perpetrator took off with $300 in cash and the homeowner’s laptop.

The woman was hot harmed.

If you have any information on this home invasion, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

