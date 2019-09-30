Police search for SW Miami-Dade hit-and-run driver

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help after a man was left injured following a hit-and-run crash in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Officials said a driver behind the wheel of a truck ran a stop sign in the area of Southwest 216th Street and 187th Avenue at approximately 9:20 p.m., Wednesday.

The truck crashed into 53-year-old Obdulio Garcia’s vehicle, leaving him with critical injuries.

#MDPD needs your help in locating the vehicle involved in a HIT & RUN WITH CRITICAL INJURIES that occurred on 9/25/19 in the area of SW 216 Street and 187 Avenue. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477. pic.twitter.com/0UxUM3pOiJ — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) September 30, 2019

The truck driver then left his vehicle at the scene and fled on foot.

Detectives believe the truck is a dark colored 2003 Ford F-250.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

