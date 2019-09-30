Police search for SW Miami-Dade hit-and-run driver

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help after a man was left injured following a hit-and-run crash in Southwest Miami-Dade.
Officials said a driver behind the wheel of a truck ran a stop sign in the area of Southwest 216th Street and 187th Avenue at approximately 9:20 p.m., Wednesday.
The truck crashed into 53-year-old Obdulio Garcia’s vehicle, leaving him with critical injuries.
The truck driver then left his vehicle at the scene and fled on foot.
Detectives believe the truck is a dark colored 2003 Ford F-250.
If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.
