SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have placed Miami-Dade College’s Kendall campus on lockdown due to a suspicious person.

Officers arrived at Miami-Dade College Kendall Campus after reports of a suspicious person on campus, Wednesday morning.

Here are the latest updates to that incident:

Miami-Dade College Kendall Campus is currently on lockdown due to a search for a suspicious person. Please avoid the area due to possible road closures. @MDCollege pic.twitter.com/XSSuwBmdpb — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) August 17, 2022

HAPPENING NOW: man taken into custody near Miami Dade College. Students tell me they were placed on lock down due to reports of armed man. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/Vn2nJNhnsS — Lorena Estrada (@EstradaLorena) August 17, 2022

Police are still investigating the area.

