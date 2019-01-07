Police search for suspects who shot at driver in Southwest Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police are searching for two men who shot at someone driving a car in The Hammocks.

The shooting occurred on Dec. 19 in the area of 113th Avenue and Southwest 189th Terrace.

The men were first walking in the neighborhood, then chased after the car before opening fire, according to police.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

