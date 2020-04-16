Police search for suspect who stole handgun from Fort Lauderdale pawn shop

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who was caught on camera stealing a gun from a pawn shop in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police have released surveillance footage of the theft that occurred at US Pawn, located in the area of West Sunrise Boulevard and Northwest Fourth Avenue, at approximately 1 p.m. on April 1.

Officials said the man walked into the pawn shop and tried selling an Apple Watch but no transaction was made.

The man could then be seen lingering around the shop after and taking a black handgun on top of the display case.

Police said the crook then went to another pawn shop in the area, where he was also caught on surveillance footage using a fake I.D. to sell the Apple Watch.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

