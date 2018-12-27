Police search for suspect who robbed Northwest Miami-Dade dollar store

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a dollar store in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Police said the suspect attacked the employee at a Family Dollar, located near Northwest 27th Avenue and 93rd Street, and forced him to let him inside.

Once inside, the man beat the employee when he was unable to get any money, before taking off.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

