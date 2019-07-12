Police search for suspect who attacked elderly man in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the person caught on camera attacking an elderly man in Hollywood.

Video released by Hollywood Police shows the victim speaking to the man who then walks up to him and starts beating him. A woman is then seen walking up to the man and appearing to try to stop the assault.

The incident took place on May 25.

Police said the beating came after the suspect was asked not to park his vehicle in a reserved parking spot near South Surf Road and Foxglove Terrace.

Police said the suspect could possibly be driving a red or burgundy Ford Mustang, with the first character of the tag being an “E.”

If you have any information on this attack, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

