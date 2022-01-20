HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A father was struck along a South Florida street and left to die, and now a heartbroken family is demanding answers.

“Why you ran him over like he’s nothing?” said Olga Lewis, the victim’s daughter.

“The car fled the scene,” said Hilbert Lewis, the victim’s son.

Olga and Hilbert Lewis want closure after their dad, 71-year-old Carlos Diaz, was killed by a hit-and-run driver last Sunday.

“That’s not right. My dad was treated like a dog,” said Hilbert.

“It hurts. It’s hurtful,” said Olga.

A small memorial of balloons and flowers can be seen at the spot where Diaz was hit and killed.

“He didn’t deserve to die. He was no bad man. He was a healthy man. He was friendly with everybody. Everybody,” said Olga.

Diaz was a friendly face to many friends. His kids said he was walking on the sidewalk to the store, where he worked for 25 years, when he was hit and killed.

According to Homestead Police, the incident happened around Northwest Eighth Street.

After hitting Diaz, police said the car took off, made a U-Turn and then sped off in another direction before running a red light and colliding with another car.

Police said the collision was so bad it made the car inoperable. That’s when the driver got out and ran off.

The victim died at the scene.

“My daddy’s not an animal. He’s my hero, and for this to happen, someone needs to come forward,” said Hilbert.

The driver responsible is still on the loose.

Investigators are relying on evidence from the subject car in an attempt to find who did this.

“I miss my dad, I love my dad,” said Olga. “I wish this never happened. It’s hurtful, I’m hurting bad, so if you know something, seen something, please come forward. That’s all I’m asking.”

Diaz’s kids, still trying to process all of this, are now trying to make funeral arrangements for their dad.

If you have any information on this fatal hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.