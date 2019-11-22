Police search for subjects involved in robbing Uber driver

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released new video of a man accused of robbing an Uber driver in Hollywood.

The man and a friend were caught on surveillance camera purchasing items at a Walmart using the victim’s credit card.

The robbery happened in a shopping plaza on Northwest 54th Street along State Road 7 on Oct. 28.

According to investigators, the victim was standing by his car when he was struck in the head and held at gunpoint.

The suspects forced him to hand over his cellphone and money.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.