Police search for subject involved in Wilton Manors hotel robbery

WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - - Police are enlisting the help of the public in finding and identifying a man involved in an armed robbery at a Wilton Manors hotel.

Police have already arrested 19-year-old Haley Ball, 22-year-old Ertalvens Hermogene and 20-year-old Syoni Parks. However, one man continues to elude them.

According to police, in early May, the victim met Ball at his hotel. When Ball stepped out of the room for a moment, three men could be seen getting out of a small SUV in the parking lot.

Police said the men then barged into the room with guns. One suspect pointed his firearm at the face of the victim.

The victim said he was at the hotel with a friend he only knew as Shane, and that’s when Ball came into the room. The victim told police he lied down on the bed while the suspects rummaged through the room and took what they wanted, including $1,000 in cash and three credit cards.

Police are now looking to identify the third man seen in the surveillance video wearing a red hoodie.

If you have any information on the third man’s identity, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

