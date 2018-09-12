Police search for subject in robbery at SW Miami-Dade gas station

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video cameras were rolling as a man robbed a victim at a Southwest Miami-Dade gas station.

Miami-Dade Police investigators said the robbery took place at a Marathon gas station near Southwest 122nd Avenue and Coral Way, just before 4 p.m. on July 30.

The man can be seen on video exiting a gray Infiniti before approaching a nearby SUV and opening the driver’s side door.

Officials said the subject demanded money from the victim, who gave up her laptop, watch and cellphone out of fear that the man might be armed.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

