Police search for subject in fatal shooting of man in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a subject who, they said, killed a man in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Officials said 30-year-old Vergnio Mondestin was fatally shot last Friday in the area of Northwest 15th Avenue and 132nd Terrace.

Mondestin was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

