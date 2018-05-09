Police search for subject after shots fired in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police are searching for man that shot in the direction of detectives in Northwest Miami-Dade, Wednesday evening.

According to police, numerous detectives were in the area of 3000 block of Northwest 77th Street conducting a prior investigation when they encountered a man with a firearm.

The subject then reportedly fired at the detectives, but no injuries have been reported.

Police are now actively searching for the individual in the area.

Multiple streets are closed from Northwest 79th Street between Northwest 27th Avenue and Northwest 31st Street.

Viv Brown, a mom in the area, heard all of the commotion and is concerned for her children.

“Listen, it’s about 50 police officers down there with assault rifles out. I mean pointed, locked and ready to go. That was concerning to me,” said Brown. “My daughter lives in the area. She lives in that apartment building. I came to pick up my kids and everything was roped off. Right now, I’m just trying to find out what’s going on.”

