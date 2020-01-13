Police search for subject who tried to rob NE Miami-Dade bakery

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who was caught on camera attempting to rob a bakery in Northeast Miami-Dade.

The man was caught on surveillance video walking into the bakery, located in the area of Northeast Second Avenue and 117th Street, just before 4 p.m. on Nov. 6.

Investigators said a 62-year-old employee was working behind the counter when the man asked about the prices of several food items.

The employee said the subject told him, “I want money” before attempting to open a locked access door near the cash register.

Cameras captured a struggle between the two men. The victim, who is said to have difficulty walking due to a disability, ended up falling backwards.

Officials said another employee working at the back of the bakery confronted the crook and chased him out of the business.

The subject then fled out the front door to an awaiting four-door silver sedan.

The victim was not seriously injured, and no money was taken.

Detectives said the man they are searching for is between the ages of 29 and 35 years old.

If you have any information on this attempted strong-arm robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

