Police search for Southwest Miami-Dade Chase Bank robber

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the person behind a robbery at a Chase bank in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The FBI released surveillance photos of the suspect who struck the Chase near Southwest 87th Avenue and Sunset Drive, Monday.

The suspect was seen wearing a bright yellow shirt and a backwards baseball cap when he approached a teller and demanded cash.

No injuries were reported.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

