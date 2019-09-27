Police search for shooter who killed Fort Lauderdale man

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a shooter who shot and killed a man in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to a shooting in the area of Northwest Eighth Avenue and Eighth Street at approximately 11:15 p.m., Sunday.

Investigators said a man, later identified as 25-year-old John Gurley, was driving his black Ford F-150 truck eastbound when shots were fired at his vehicle multiple times.

Rescue crews transported Gurley to Broward Health Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

If you have any information on this fatal shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

