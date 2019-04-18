Police search for shooter in possible North Miami-Dade road rage incident

NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are asking for the public’s help in finding a man suspected of shooting another man in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The victim, 27-year-old Lyndon Edwards, was traveling eastbound on Old State Road 9 near the Golden Glades Interchange on April 8, just after 6 p.m.

According to Edwards, when he approached a merging lane, the driver of a motorcycle drove alongside his car and began arguing with him.

The motorcycle driver then allegedly hit the right-side mirror of Edwards’ car with his hand before fleeing the scene.

FHP officials said the victim followed the suspect to see his license plate tag and was able to get a picture of the man on his bike, but the paper tag was unidentifiable.

The motorcycle driver then stopped on the northbound Interstate 95 ramp, got off his bike and fired several shots at the victim’s car before taking off.

The car sustained damage to a window and tire but Edwards was left uninjured.

If you have any information on this shooter, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

