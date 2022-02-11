FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A homicide investigation is currently underway after police discovered a dead body along Fort Lauderdale Beach.

Police responded to the 800 block of Sea Breeze Drive, just before midnight on Thursday.

The male victim was found with gunshot wounds.

His identity has not yet been revealed, but police say he was 32 years old.

James Trujillo and his wife, Ellen, are visiting from out of state and said shots woke them up.

“We were sound asleep and our balcony overlooks this parking lot, kind of,” James said. “We heard three shots. It was like bam! Bam! Bam!”

Mark Pollock and his wife were staying in a neighboring room.

“It was just unbelievable, you see a dead person,” Mark said. “Saw that there was someone laying on the ground and that cars were running off.”

Cellphone video showed what could be a murder suspect running from the scene.

“The guy is right there on the floor,” Marks’ wife is heard saying in the video. “Call the police. The guy already dead in there.”

Mark’s wife urged him to call 911.

“I called and we were really just shocked,” Mark said. “Is this real? Is this really going on right down the way? What happened to this person? Why was he being shot?”

Witnesses said this is not what they expected during their South Florida vacation.

“I was kind of in shock,” Ellen said. “I really was, I mean, my husband brought me here. He said it’s a great area, it’s a wonderful place.”

“We certainly didn’t expect it on the beach,” James said.

Fort Lauderdale Police could be seen combing the scene for clues.

The body of the deceased man could also be seen covered with a white cloth next to a black pick-up truck.

The pick-up truck has since been towed from the scene.

Police said they are working to contact the victim’s family.

