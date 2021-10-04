FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Fort Lauderdale.

Domonic Fleming was shot while riding his motorcycle, Sunday afternoon.

Police said Fleming was riding with other bikers and ATV’S along Northwest 23rd Avenue and 13th Court.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

