Police search for shooter after man found dead in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are currently searching for the gunman who shot and killed a man in Miramar.

Miramar Police officers responded to the scene along the 8900 block of Southwest 19th Street just after 9 a.m., Wednesday.

7SkyForce HD hovered above where investigators could be seen around a deceased man near the backyard of a townhouse.

Three nearby schools, Somerset Academy, La Petit Academy and Sea Castle Elementary School, were put on lockdown as police tried to locate the suspect.

Somerset Central, La Petit Academy and Sea Castle Elementary are on lockdown, as a precaution, due to an ongoing investigation in the area. pic.twitter.com/8yq7eTj2Up — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) January 29, 2020

Shortly after, Somerset Academy was placed on a code yellow lockdown.

It is unclear if police have located the suspected gunman.

