Police search for shooter after man found dead behind Miramar townhome

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a man at a Miramar complex.

Miramar Police officers responded to the scene at The Village at Miramar, along the 8900 block of Southwest 19th Street just after 9 a.m., Wednesday.

7SkyForce HD hovered above where investigators could be seen around a deceased 21-year-old man near the backyard of a townhome.

7News cameras captured loved ones consoling each other at the scene.

“There’s no way, bro, there’s no way! That’s my best friend,” said a man.

Jay Wilson, who knew the victim, said he heard gunfire.

“It was like four or five shots,” he said. “I was like, ‘whoa.’ I was woken by it.”

“We had neighbors call 911 because they heard multiple gunshots in the area around,” said Miramar Police spokesperson Tania Rues. “Our officers responded shortly after 9 o’clock this morning and found, unfortunately, a deceased male behind these townhomes.”

After the gunshots, area residents said they heard the victim’s cries.

“They said they heard him on the floor, saying like, ‘ahh, ahh,'” said Zach Martin, who knows the victim.

The victim’s brother arrived at the scene, only to be told his sibling was dead.

Another man at the scene described the victim as a good person.

“He was just cool. We used to chill out at the pool together,” he said, “but yeah, this is unexpected, ’cause we were with him yesterday.”

Three nearby schools, Somerset Academy, La Petit Academy and Sea Castle Elementary School, were put on lockdown as police tried to locate the suspect.

Shortly after, the lockdowns at the schools were lifted.

Detectives are reviewing surveillance video from the townhomes in the hope that it can help identify the shooter.

“Anyone that may have heard anything, seen anything, known anything, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers,” said Rues. “They can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of about $3,000.”

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

