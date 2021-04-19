Police search for robbery suspect believed to be targeting elderly women in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A violent robbery of an elderly woman in Miami was captured on camera and police are asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect.

Another victim was targeted just blocks away and police believe the crimes are connected.

On April 10, surveillance cameras along Northwest 11th Avenue and 32nd Street captured an 82-year-old woman being knocked down to the ground by a suspect in a neon yellow shirt.

City of Miami Police said the suspect took the elderly victim’s purse.

The victim is OK but remains shaken up by the incident.

“Right here, they banged on my door, yanked my purse and threw me over there,” said the victim through a translator. “I was meeting a friend at Sedanos that day and so I left in the morning and arrived at the Sedanos and she wasn’t there yet because we were going to meet at nine in the morning. I called my friend at 8:30 about meeting and she said she was sleeping and couldn’t meet, so we made plans to meet later. I caught the bus and returned home at 9:17 a.m. The woman who owns the house I live in wasn’t there because she left for work but her two daughters were there so I was knocking to be let inside when out of nowhere I was grabbed and thrown over there.”

Another incident police are investigating happened along Northwest 12th Avenue and 30th Street back on April 2.

According to police, the suspect broke into an 86-year-old woman’s home, took a gold chain and two phones from her.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.