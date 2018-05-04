Police search for robbery subject in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies and Fort Lauderdale Police are searching for a robbery subject in Fort Lauderdale.

The robbery, officials said, took place at a Wawa at Southwest 27th Avenue and West Broward Boulevard. According to Fort Lauderdale Police, the Broward Sheriff’s Office was conducting a traffic stop in the area when the driver fled on foot.

The subject then stole a car and evaded police.

BSO and Fort Lauderdale Police continue their search for the subject.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.