Police search for robbers who targeted pool store in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who stole from a Fort Lauderdale Pinch A Penny pool store.

The owner of the store, located in the area of Northeast 11th Street and North Federal Highway, said the theft occurred at around 10:30 a.m., Monday.

He said the crooks took off with two crawlers worth several hundreds of dollars.

Surveillance cameras from a neighboring business captured the men running out to an alley and getting into a parked silver SUV.

Another passenger could also be seen in the vehicle assisting the men by opening the car’s back passenger door before they all fled the scene.

The owner of the store said by the time he saw the first man run out of the store, it was too late.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.