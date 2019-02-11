Police search for robber who targeted Dylan’s Candy Bar in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for an armed robber who targeted Dylan’s Candy Bar in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police responded to the store located on Lincoln Road and Meridian Avenue at around 12:30 a.m. on Monday.

The victim was said to be held at gunpoint by a masked robber who made their way into the store after closing through the manager’s office.

There was a brief struggle between the robber and the victim before a shot was fired, hitting an office wall.

Officials said the robber took off with approximately $8,000 and was last seen heading down Lincoln Lane North.

Police said there were no reported injuries from the shot that was fired.

As of Monday afternoon, the candy store remains open for business.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

