Police search for repeat cosmetic robbers at Doral CVS

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Doral Police are searching for two women accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise at a Doral CVS Pharmacy.

Police said the crooks stashed cosmetic items into their purse before leaving the store in Doral.

The robberies happened at a Doral CVS near Northwest 107th Avenue and 41st Street on April 28 and May 5.

Police said the items totaled about $3,500.

Officials are asking for the public’s help. If you know anything, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

