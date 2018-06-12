Police search for pregnant daughter of man found dead in Hollywood

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the daughter of a man who was found dead in Hollywood Monday.

According to Hollywood Police, Martine Bernard is six months pregnant and is believed to be in danger.

Bernard is the daughter of Roosevelt Bernard, whose body was discovered near his Hollywood home after going missing over the weekend.

The 68-year-old had been reported missing after he didn’t show up to his son’s baby shower Saturday.

Detectives have not provided further details in the death investigation.

Meanwhile, investigators are concentrating their search for Martine in the Fort Lauderdale and Sunrise area.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

