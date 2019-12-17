Police search for porch pirate out of Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A porch pirate was caught on surveillance video in Miami.

The incident happened on Northwest 32nd Place near Fourth Street at around 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 5.

City of Miami Police said a man went up to the porch of a home after a package was delivered and took it.

He then fled the scene in an older-model Lexus.

If you have any information on this porch pirate, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

