OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are looking for the person responsible for shooting a man in Opa-Locka.

Investigators repsonded to Ali Baba Avenue and Duval Street , Monday afternoon.

The victim said a man tried to steal his gold chain before shooting him.

That victim drove himself to the hospital for treatment.

His condition remains unknown.

