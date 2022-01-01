HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are looking for the person behind a cash crime in Hollywood.

Authorities said this person, caught on surveillance, robbed a Chase bank located on North Circle Drive and Hollywood Boulevard around 12:30 p.m., Friday.

According to reports, the bank robber entered the bank and demanded money from a bank employee.

There were customers in the bank at the time of the robbery.

No one was injured. The amount of money taken remains unknown.

Anyone with information regarding the bank robbery or an FBI investigation is urged to call (754) 703-2000.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.