Police search for Panera robber in Palmetto Bay

MIAMI (WSVN) - A thief hungry for cash targeted a Panera Bread restaurant in Palmetto Bay.

Surveillance cameras recorded the scene as the armed man walked into the restaurant along South Dixie Highway near Southwest 136th Street before running behind the register.

According to employees, the man forced them into the back office. He then demanded the money in the safe.

The robbery happened on Dec. 28, and Miami-Dade Police are still searching for the subject.

If you recognize the robber, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.