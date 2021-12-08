MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help to find a pair of car burglars.

They reportedly used a stolen credit card to buy food at a Miramar restaurant.

Officers said they got the card and other items after breaking into several vehicles at the Hollywood Seminole Reservation.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these crooks, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.