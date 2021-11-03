DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a pair of purse snatchers in Davie.

Authorities said Darinn Dold and Jonelle Jackson robbed a 70-year-old woman on Oct. 22.

The robbery happened as the victim was walking out of a Walmart Market near Pine Island Road and Stirling Road in Hollywood.

Officials said Dold started the getaway vehicle while Jackson snuck up behind the victim and grabbed her wallet from underneath her arm.

The victim was not injured.

If you have any information on Dold or Jackson’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.