Police search for pair involved in shooting that killed 1, injured 2 at Fort Lauderdale bus terminal

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help to search for a pair involved in a triple shooting at a South Florida bus terminal.

Bullets flew near Northwest First Avenue and West Broward Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale last weekend.

According to police, the chaos started after a woman told a man to open fire on someone.

Their intended target, 28-year-old Davonta Gaines, died while two other people were shot and taken to the hospital.

Surveillance cameras caught the man and woman before they ran from the scene.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

