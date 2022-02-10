NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man out of Northwest Miami-Dade.

George Bleuel, 67, was last seen along the 500 block of Northwest 165th Street at around noon on Nov. 19, 2021.

He stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds.

🚨 #MISSING: George Clayton Bleuel, 67 years old, was last seen in the 500 Block of NW 165th Street. Please note, George Clayton Bleuel may be in need of services. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477 or by dialing **TIPS. pic.twitter.com/QwthVzyPuI — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) February 9, 2022

Bleuel has blue eyes and brown hair.

Police said he may be in need of services.

Anyone with information on Bleuel’s whereabouts is urged to contact police at 305-715-3300 or CrimeStoppers at 305-471-8477.

