Police search for NW Miami-Dade hit-and-run driver

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a driver and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in Northwest Miami-Dade that left one man in critical condition.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the crash happened along the 12900 block of Northwest 22nd Avenue at approximately 10:26 p.m., Wednesday.

The subject was driving along the northbound lanes when they struck a cyclist with the vehicle’s passenger side mirror, critically injuring a man on his bike.

The victim, 36-year-old Robert Reiser, was ejected from his bike and remains in critical condition.