NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are on the search for a man who committed a gas station steal.

Surveillance video shows the robber entering the gas station trying to buy something.

The man then got into an argument with the clerk before storming out without paying for the items.

Following him out, the worker said the burglar showed him a gun before driving off.

This happened earlier this January at a Mobile gas station off of State Road 7 in North Lauderdale.

If you recognize the thief, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

