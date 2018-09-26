Police search for necklace snatcher in Tamarac

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - - Deputies are searching for a man who deputies say snatched a necklace from an elderly woman in Tamarac.

It happened back on September 4, in a parking lot along Northwest 57th Street near Commercial Boulevard.

The victim told authorities she was sitting in a car when the thief tapped on her window. As she rolled the window down, the man reached in and grabbed the necklace.

Deputies released a sketch of the person they are looking for.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

