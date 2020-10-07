Police search for missing woman from North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman out of North Miami Beach.

Priscilla Ellen Mendonca, 38, was last seen in the area of Northeast 137th Street and Biscayne Boulevard at around 2:30 p.m., Monday.

If anyone has any information regarding Ms. Priscilla please contact @northmiamibeachpd 305-949-5500. pic.twitter.com/zGTpgzjtj7 — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) October 7, 2020

Detectives said she was on foot, traveling northbound while rolling a suitcase.

Mendonca stands 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 350 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a white and blue dress.

Police are urging residents in the Sunny Isles and North Miami area to be on the lookout.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.