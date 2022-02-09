PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

Angie Mumguia didn’t return home from West Broward High School, located at 500 NW 209th Ave., on Tuesday afternoon.

Have you seen 16-year-old Angie Mumguia? Angie did not return home after leaving West Broward High School (500 NW 209th Avenue) on 2/7/22.

She may possibly be in the Miami Beach area.



Please contact Detective Childress at 954-743-1637 with any information. Case # 2022-008301. pic.twitter.com/Pa9ei6mh6k — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) February 9, 2022

The 16-year-old stands 5 feet tall, weighs 150 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing jean shorts, a black shirt and white shoes.

Authorities believe she may be in the Miami Beach area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact police at 954-743-1637.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.