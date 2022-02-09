PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.
Angie Mumguia didn’t return home from West Broward High School, located at 500 NW 209th Ave., on Tuesday afternoon.
The 16-year-old stands 5 feet tall, weighs 150 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing jean shorts, a black shirt and white shoes.
Authorities believe she may be in the Miami Beach area.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact police at 954-743-1637.
