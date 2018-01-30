Police search for missing Titusville teenager

TITUSVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a child who was reported missing out of Titusville on Jan. 17.

16-year-old Jacob Mayo was last seen in the 1800 block of South Deleon Avenue. Mayo has brown eyes, is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 155 pounds.

The teen was last seen wearing a gray Dickies jacket, a black hoodie and black or dark gray pants.

Mayo identifies as female and may use the name “Jackie.” Authorities said the child could possibly be in Tampa.

If you have any information concerning Mayo’s whereabouts, please contact the Titusville Police Department at 321-264-7800 or 911.

