Police search for missing SW Miami-Dade man

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who went missing out of Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police officials said 56-year-old Kent Crook was last seen on the 130 block of Southwest 117th Street at around 6 a.m., Thursday.

He is said to have been driving his white 2015 Lexus.

Crook stands 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 270 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Crook’s whereabouts, contact the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-715-3300 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

