Police search for missing elderly man in southwest Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for an elderly man from Southwest Miami-Dade who has been missing since Monday morning.

Officers have issued a Silver Alert for 84-year-old Domingo Valido. He was last seen around 9:30 a.m. in the 5500 block of Southwest 97th Avenue in the Olympia Heights neighborhood.

Valido stands 5 feet 7 inches tall, and has gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white polo shirt with blue stripes and blue jeans.

Investigators believe he may be traveling in a 2008 red Honda CRV with a Florida tag of DKFT78.

If you have any information on Valido’s whereabouts, contact Miami-Dade Police at 305-476-5423.

