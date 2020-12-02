Police search for missing student last seen leaving Barbara Goleman Senior High School

(WSVN) - Police are searching for a teenager who was last seen leaving the Barbara Goleman Senior High School campus in Miami Lakes.

Isabella Marzo, 14, was last seen leaving the campus on Tuesday.

Miami-Dade County Schools Police said she was wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans when she was last seen.

She is described as standing 5 feet tall, weighing between 100 and 120 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

