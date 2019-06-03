Police search for missing Southwest Miami-Dade man who suffers from memory loss

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a missing Southwest Miami-Dade man who suffers from memory loss.

According to Miami-Dade Police 60-year-old Willie White went missing from the West Fern block of Southwest 100th Avenue in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Police said White had a brain aneurysm last year, and as a result, he now suffers form cognitive memory loss.

Police said White left his residence on Sunday morning and has not been seen since.

He has not contacted family members, and he may be in need of services, police said.

White stands about 5 feet 5 inches with brown eyes and black and white hair. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, purple shorts and black slippers.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.